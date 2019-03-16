Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexan-Shirabad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD
Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Alexan MD4900 COMMERCE DR, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 395-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexan-Shirabad?
My son had been seeing a neuroligist for epilepsy since he was 12. After a few years with no improvement we were recommended to Dr Alexan. First visit he ordered tests that had never been done and correctly diagnosed that my som was having epileptic and non epileptic seizures. Treatment programs were started and adjusted as needed. He explained everything in a clear basic way. I absolutely trust him. When my father in law’s primary doctor thought he might have Alzeimers I recommended Dr. Alexan.
About Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- 1104859909
Education & Certifications
- University AZ
- Mni/McGill University
- Laval U
- Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad works at
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexan-Shirabad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexan-Shirabad speaks Arabic, Armenian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexan-Shirabad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexan-Shirabad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexan-Shirabad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexan-Shirabad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.