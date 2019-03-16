Overview of Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD

Dr. Richard Alexan-Shirabad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alexan-Shirabad works at Alexan Richard MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.