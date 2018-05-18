Dr. Richard Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Alford, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Alford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Alford works at
Locations
CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA2700 E 29th St Ste 105, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and surgeon who listens to concerns. He removed a malignant mass and put in a mediport. Follow up care was wonderful and office and nursing staff are excelllent too!!!
About Dr. Richard Alford, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205946340
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res Program
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alford works at
Dr. Alford has seen patients for Gallstones and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.