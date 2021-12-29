Overview

Dr. Richard Ammar Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Ammar Jr works at HeartPlace in Richardson, TX with other offices in Allen, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.