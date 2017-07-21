Dr. Richard Ancona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- NY
- Smithtown
- Dr. Richard Ancona, MD
Dr. Richard Ancona, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ancona, MD
Dr. Richard Ancona, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rheinischen Friedrich Wilhelms Universitaet Bonn, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ancona works at
Dr. Ancona's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)300 E Main St Ste 5, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-6466
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Child and Adolescent Development
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Normal Baby Development
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
- View other providers who treat Primary Care for Adolescents
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ancona?
Excellent! Always has medical students. Takes time to answer questions. Experienced.kind. trustworthy.
About Dr. Richard Ancona, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1275590697
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Rheinischen Friedrich Wilhelms Universitaet Bonn, Medizinische Fakultat
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ancona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ancona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ancona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ancona works at
Dr. Ancona speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ancona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ancona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.