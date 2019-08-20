Overview of Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at OCULOPLASTIC SURGERY INC in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.