Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (144)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at OCULOPLASTIC SURGERY INC in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

    Oculoplastic Surgery Inc
    1002 E South Temple Ste 308, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 363-3355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eyelid Spasm
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Spasm
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2019
    Very skilled and knowledgeable. Also, very kind and caring. All physicians should be like him.
    About Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295784759
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucsf Med Center
    • U Ia Hosps-Clins
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at OCULOPLASTIC SURGERY INC in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

