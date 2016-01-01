Overview

Dr. Richard Anderson, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vacaville, CA. They graduated from Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine|University of California At San Francisco.



Dr. Anderson works at Creekside Orthodontics in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.