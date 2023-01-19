Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
New England Endocrine and Thyroid Center PC299 Carew St Ste 323, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-9600
Richard P. Anderson, MD, PC300 Stafford St Ste 303, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Anderson, are you kidding me? Only the best of the best! My entire cervical spine had to be fused. And then a lumbar surgery fusion. As a rule, I don’t trust surgeons; but both his PA and Dr. Rick himself were quick to gain my confidence and friendship.
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
