Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood)1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson and his team are awesome. I want to thank Ada who helped us feel so at ease when coming in and over the phone. She was very professional and polite throughout the entire process.
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
