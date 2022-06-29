See All Pediatricians in Omaha, NE
Dr. Richard Andrews, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Andrews, MD

Dr. Richard Andrews, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.

Dr. Andrews works at RA Neurological Assoc in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ra Neurological PC
    11930 Arbor St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 697-1601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Confusion
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Confusion
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separation Anxiety
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Andrews for approximately half of my life, over 20 years. After going through a string of very poor Neurologists for my epilepsy, he stepped in and took me off of a laundry list of medications and got me to where I was functioning again. He takes the time to check on my life, not just my epilepsy, to see if there are factors that I may not be noticing that are affecting my stress levels. He has also given me referrals to therapists to help treat my anxiety. I live in Lincoln and he comes to town to allow his patients here to be seen without the need to drive to Omaha, he also does Skype appointments. As my pharmacy has had issues with getting my meds in via fax, his office takes the time to make sure to call everything in for me whenever my refills run out and they are very friendly.
    Kari Sanders — Jun 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Andrews, MD
    About Dr. Richard Andrews, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659425288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at RA Neurological Assoc in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

