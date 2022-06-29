Dr. Richard Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Andrews, MD
Dr. Richard Andrews, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
Ra Neurological PC11930 Arbor St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 697-1601
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Andrews for approximately half of my life, over 20 years. After going through a string of very poor Neurologists for my epilepsy, he stepped in and took me off of a laundry list of medications and got me to where I was functioning again. He takes the time to check on my life, not just my epilepsy, to see if there are factors that I may not be noticing that are affecting my stress levels. He has also given me referrals to therapists to help treat my anxiety. I live in Lincoln and he comes to town to allow his patients here to be seen without the need to drive to Omaha, he also does Skype appointments. As my pharmacy has had issues with getting my meds in via fax, his office takes the time to make sure to call everything in for me whenever my refills run out and they are very friendly.
About Dr. Richard Andrews, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.