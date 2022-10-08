Dr. Richard Arabitg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arabitg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Arabitg, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Arabitg, MD
Dr. Richard Arabitg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Arabitg's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Central Florida, LLC.95 W Kaley St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 674-1396
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for being the dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate doctor that you are! You have gone above and beyond and work tirelessly towards an outcome that make your patients happy. I feel so blessed to know you and have you as my surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Arabitg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285752717
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Med University Scar
- University Fla Health Science Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Arabitg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arabitg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arabitg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arabitg speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Arabitg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arabitg.
