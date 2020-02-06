Dr. Richard Arden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Arden, MD
Dr. Richard Arden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center11080 Hall Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 254-7200
Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC1202 Walton Blvd Ste 201, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Quick visit, didn't wait long after check in maybe 5 minutes. Ladies up front are very nice and very helpful. Dr. Arden was pleasant and direct. Will definitely recommend.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902883218
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- Wayne St U Affil Hosps
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
