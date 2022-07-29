Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Arnold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Janet M. Werkmeister M.d.121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 838-9070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Richard Arnold provides personalized care combined with expert knowledge, wisdom, expertise and dedication. I hereby give Dr. Arnold an A++ rating and a five-star review based on my level of satisfaction with his practice over the course of more than five years. Looking forward to utilizing him for many more years
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750300380
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Arnold speaks Spanish.
