Dr. Arnowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Arnowitz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Arnowitz, DPM
Dr. Richard Arnowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Baldwin, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnowitz's Office Locations
- 1 1685 Grand Ave, North Baldwin, NY 11510 Directions (516) 378-1280
Avenue U Footcare1407 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 998-6684
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to jim for over 25 years. He is great
About Dr. Richard Arnowitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnowitz has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arnowitz speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.