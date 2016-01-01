See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Richard Averitte, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Averitte, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Averitte, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Averitte works at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jamison Harvey, MD
Dr. Jamison Harvey, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yulia Khan, MD
Dr. Yulia Khan, MD
4.8 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
4.5 (79)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
  3. 3
    Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise
    13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert
    1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  5. 5
    Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem
    41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  6. 6
    Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe
    1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  7. 7
    Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee
    16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  8. 8
    Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town
    7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Averitte?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Averitte, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Averitte, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Averitte to family and friends

    Dr. Averitte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Averitte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Averitte, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Averitte, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902865959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case West Res Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Averitte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averitte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Averitte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Averitte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Averitte has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averitte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Averitte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averitte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averitte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averitte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Averitte, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.