Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (38)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MD
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD

Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Bacharach works at Quality Medical Care LLC in Columbia, MD with other offices in Clarksville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Bacharach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Medical Care LLC
    5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 715-1180
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 206, Clarksville, MD 21029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 715-1180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Eating Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Please do not take every negative review as the “truth”. Dr. Bacharach is an excellent psychiatrist. Dr. Bacharach is not cold and heartless as one reviewer said. After you have talked to him after a couple of appointments you will see that he is kind and caring. Dr. B listens to everything you have to say, answers questions and asks quite a few. He is interested in what you have to say. Being a psychiatrist he experiences many medical emergencies from his patients. I can attest to this personally. When my spouse died he saw me almost immediately knowing and caring that I would need some medical help. Medical emergencies explain the sometimes/often long wait times. If he was cold and heartless he would not make the extra time for those he knows need immediate help. The negative reviews here make me wonder if someone just did not find the right fit for THEM. Finding the right psychiatrist is not always easy. He is definitely the right one for me.
    Speaking The Truth — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306852439
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bacharach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacharach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacharach has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacharach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacharach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacharach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacharach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacharach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

