Dr. Bacharach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD
Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Bacharach works at
Dr. Bacharach's Office Locations
Quality Medical Care LLC5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 715-1180Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 206, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 715-1180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Please do not take every negative review as the “truth”. Dr. Bacharach is an excellent psychiatrist. Dr. Bacharach is not cold and heartless as one reviewer said. After you have talked to him after a couple of appointments you will see that he is kind and caring. Dr. B listens to everything you have to say, answers questions and asks quite a few. He is interested in what you have to say. Being a psychiatrist he experiences many medical emergencies from his patients. I can attest to this personally. When my spouse died he saw me almost immediately knowing and caring that I would need some medical help. Medical emergencies explain the sometimes/often long wait times. If he was cold and heartless he would not make the extra time for those he knows need immediate help. The negative reviews here make me wonder if someone just did not find the right fit for THEM. Finding the right psychiatrist is not always easy. He is definitely the right one for me.
About Dr. Richard Bacharach, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306852439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacharach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacharach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacharach works at
Dr. Bacharach has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacharach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacharach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacharach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacharach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacharach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.