Overview of Dr. Richard Bailey, MD

Dr. Richard Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Bullhead ENT in Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Outer Ear Infection and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.