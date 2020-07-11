Dr. Richard Baldwin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Baldwin, DMD
Dr. Richard Baldwin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eagle Mountain, UT.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Locations
Ranches Family Dental3435 E Pony Express Pkwy Ste 110, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 Directions (801) 877-0780
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This practitioner is AWESOME! If I ever NEED his services again, I would not hesitate. He is nothing but professional and right down to business, I wish there were more professionals like him, thank you and God Bless and keep your business!
About Dr. Richard Baldwin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760896138
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.