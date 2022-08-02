See All Plastic Surgeons in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Richard Balikian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Balikian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Balikian, MD

Dr. Richard Balikian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their fellowship with Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Balikian works at Balikian Facial Plastic Surgery in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Del Mar, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Balikian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balikian Facial Plastic Surgery
    25220 Hancock Ave Ste 115, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 719-2950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ranch & Coast Plastic Surgery
    1431 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 719-2950
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
CoolSculpting®
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Balikian?

Aug 02, 2022
I have been coming to the office for the past few years doing procedures at the med spa like injectables, peels and lasers with Joann. I am thrilled with my skin tone and texture!
— Aug 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Balikian, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Balikian, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Balikian to family and friends

Dr. Balikian's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Balikian

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Balikian, MD.

About Dr. Richard Balikian, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Armenian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740334317
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Balikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Balikian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Balikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Balikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balikian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Balikian, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.