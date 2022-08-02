Dr. Richard Balikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Balikian, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Balikian, MD
Dr. Richard Balikian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their fellowship with Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Balikian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Balikian's Office Locations
-
1
Balikian Facial Plastic Surgery25220 Hancock Ave Ste 115, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 719-2950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ranch & Coast Plastic Surgery1431 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (951) 719-2950Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balikian?
I have been coming to the office for the past few years doing procedures at the med spa like injectables, peels and lasers with Joann. I am thrilled with my skin tone and texture!
About Dr. Richard Balikian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1740334317
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balikian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balikian works at
Dr. Balikian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Balikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.