Overview of Dr. Richard Barnes, DO

Dr. Richard Barnes, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Barnes works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.