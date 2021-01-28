Dr. Richard Barnes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Barnes, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Barnes, DO
Dr. Richard Barnes, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat and Plastic Surgery2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 103, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 821-5002
Ear Nose Throat and Plastic Surgery2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 821-5002
Ear Nose and Throat & Plastic Surgery4800 Mexico Rd Ste 103, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 936-5002
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 821-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barnes is simply wonderful! He was very attentive and thorough. He addressed my situation and suggested next course of action with very good results.
About Dr. Richard Barnes, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386645463
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
