Dr. Richard Barnett, MD
Dr. Richard Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Barnett Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PA914 Mar Walt Dr # A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 598-0099Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Barnett Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PA1241 Airport Rd, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 598-0099Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had upper & lower Blepharoplasty as well as some fat removal under chin. I believe I have beautiful results. I went from looking like a sleepless zombie to a well rested Woodland Fairy. I mean, I don’t have the wings, but I sure feel beautiful and confident now! I am already planning another procedure as well, which speaks louder than words. Dr. Barnett not only has incredible bedside manner, but he has a great sense of humor as well. This attitude allowed me to feel almost instantly comfortable. I haven’t even started talking about Dianna yet, the beautiful lady at the front that makes you feel like you just gained a new bff forever. If you aren’t sure, just pick up the phone and go for it. You will understand what I expressed here upon meeting Dr. Barnett and Dianna.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225109507
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Keesler Afb
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.