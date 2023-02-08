See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Richard Barnett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Barnett, MD

Dr. Richard Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Barnett works at Emerald Coast Podiatry Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnett Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PA
    914 Mar Walt Dr # A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 598-0099
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Barnett Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PA
    1241 Airport Rd, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 598-0099
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Turbinates
Rhinoseptoplasty
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225109507
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    • Keesler Afb
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.