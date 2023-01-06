Overview of Dr. Richard Barrett, MD

Dr. Richard Barrett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Barrett works at St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Islands in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.