General Dentists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Richard Barry, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Barry, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY|Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds.

Dr. Barry works at Bethel Vision Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bethel Vision Center
    1960 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 398-2996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2018
    Dr. Richard Barry always makes me feel completely at ease and comfortable upon entering his office, with his kind and friendly manner, a thorough explanation of treatment needed, and the gentleness and care he takes throughout every procedure. He is genuinely concerned about my well-being as a patient and always exhibits professionalism and the highest standard of excellence. I can honestly say that I always leave his office with gratitude and a smile on my face!
    Diane Ethridge — Mar 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Richard Barry, DDS
    About Dr. Richard Barry, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942303425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow of Academy of General Dentistry
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY|Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Barry, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barry works at Bethel Vision Center in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Barry’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

