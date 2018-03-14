Overview

Dr. Richard Barry, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY|Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds.



Dr. Barry works at Bethel Vision Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.