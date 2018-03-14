Dr. Richard Barry, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Barry, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Barry, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY|Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds.
Dr. Barry works at
Locations
-
1
Bethel Vision Center1960 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 398-2996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?
Dr. Richard Barry always makes me feel completely at ease and comfortable upon entering his office, with his kind and friendly manner, a thorough explanation of treatment needed, and the gentleness and care he takes throughout every procedure. He is genuinely concerned about my well-being as a patient and always exhibits professionalism and the highest standard of excellence. I can honestly say that I always leave his office with gratitude and a smile on my face!
About Dr. Richard Barry, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942303425
Education & Certifications
- Fellow of Academy of General Dentistry
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY|Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.