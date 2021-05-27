See All Plastic Surgeons in Brookline, MA
Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (26)
Map Pin Small Brookline, MA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD

Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Bartlett works at VIOLA & ALLIEGRO MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bartlett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Viola Alliegro & Erler Medical Associates P.c.
    77 Pond Ave Ste 104C, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 566-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    May 27, 2021
    Dr Bartlett is a highly skilled surgeon. I was recommended to him from a Doctor who's wife and his patients were clients of his and all were very happy with his work. I was absolutely thrilled with my results.
    — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD
    About Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568418465
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Residency
    • The Graduate Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Heidelberg
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartlett works at VIOLA & ALLIEGRO MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Brookline, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bartlett’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

