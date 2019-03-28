Dr. Richard Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Barton, MD
Dr. Richard Barton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Clinic7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3610SaturdayClosed
-
2
Women's Clinic950 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 813-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful Dr. I had surgery on my knee and he removed all the scar tissue so I could walk again.
About Dr. Richard Barton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275529083
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
