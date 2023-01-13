Overview of Dr. Richard Baszler, DO

Dr. Richard Baszler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Baszler works at Orthopedic Associates Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.