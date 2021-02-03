See All General Dentists in Colonial Heights, VA
Dr. Richard Bates, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (521)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Bates, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Colonial Heights, VA. 

Dr. Bates works at Richard Bates DDS in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bates Richard W DDS
    3610 Boulevard Ste A, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 891-1053

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Cavity
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 521 ratings
    Patient Ratings (521)
    5 Star
    (515)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Bates, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992859771
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bates, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bates works at Richard Bates DDS in Colonial Heights, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bates’s profile.

    521 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

