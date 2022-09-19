Dr. Richard Battaglia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Battaglia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Battaglia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ramsey, MN.
Locations
Ramsey Dental Center15243 Nowthen Blvd NW, Ramsey, MN 55303 Directions (763) 220-6957
Foley Dental Office11237 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448 Directions (763) 220-6958Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring and professional.
About Dr. Richard Battaglia, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Battaglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battaglia accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Battaglia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.
