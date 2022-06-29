Overview of Dr. Richard Bauer, DPM

Dr. Richard Bauer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Bauer works at Summit Foot & Ankle in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.