Dr. Richard Baum, MD

Urology
4.1 (53)
Map Pin Small Midland Park, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Baum, MD

Dr. Richard Baum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They graduated from Tulane Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, University Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Baum works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Group PA
    4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • University Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Testicular Dysfunction

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Overactive Bladder
Prostatitis
Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Kidney Stones
Balanitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Gonorrhea Infections
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Male Infertility
Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Phimosis
Prostate Stones
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Baum diagnosed my condition immediately. Subsequent visits showed him to be thorough and caring. When I needed surgery, he recommended a colorectal specialist who was as proficient as he. Surgery went better than expected. Office staff is also thorough and very pleasant.
    Patricia Porr — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Baum, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891838983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bellevue Hosp/U Hosp/Manhattan Va/Cabrini
    Residency
    Internship
    • NYU
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baum has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

