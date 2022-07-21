See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD

Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Ghent University|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine

Dr. Baynosa works at University of Nevada, School of Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Baynosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Nevada, School of Medicine
    University of Nevada, School of Medicine
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 848-4682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Baynosa did a wonderful job on replacing my ruptured implants I had for 17 years. I look better than I could have imagined. the entire staff are the kindest, friendliest and efficient staff I've experienced in an office!
    Leslie Anne LaGuardia — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD
    About Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881718021
    Education & Certifications

    • Ghent University|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baynosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baynosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baynosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baynosa works at University of Nevada, School of Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Baynosa’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baynosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baynosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baynosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baynosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

