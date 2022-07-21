Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baynosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD
Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Ghent University|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Baynosa works at
Dr. Baynosa's Office Locations
1
University of Nevada, School of Medicine1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 848-4682
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baynosa did a wonderful job on replacing my ruptured implants I had for 17 years. I look better than I could have imagined. the entire staff are the kindest, friendliest and efficient staff I've experienced in an office!
About Dr. Richard Baynosa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881718021
Education & Certifications
- Ghent University|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Baynosa works at
