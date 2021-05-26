Dr. Richard Beatty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Beatty, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Beatty, MD
Dr. Richard Beatty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Beatty's Office Locations
Collier Hma Physician Management LLC6376 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 200, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4221
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4523Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced no waiting time, the staff was pleasant and professional and Dr. Beatty was exceptional- caring, great bedside manner who explained everything associated with my care and prognosis while answering all of my questions. I’m have great confidence in Dr. Beatty.
About Dr. Richard Beatty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatty has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.