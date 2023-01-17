Dr. Richard Beaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Beaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Beaver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
I consulted with Dr. Richard Beaver about a possible Bunionectomy. I found Dr. Beaver to be knowledgeable, professional, meticulous and personable. His experience with Bunionectomy is substantial and advanced in technology. He was very patient and explained to me exactly what was causing my foot pain and the procedures needed for its correction. If I was anxious and nervous during consultation, I left Dr. Beaver feeling confident and reassured that I was in good hands. In addition, Dr. Beaver had a great staff. They were friendly, supportive and efficient. I did have my surgery a week ago and am truly delighted. Recovery so far has been smooth with minimal discomfort or pain. I saw Kristina Patrick, APRN for my post-op check. She was also very knowledgeable, supportive and patient. I'm now on the road to recovery with a beautiful, functioning left foot. I intend to have surgery on my right foot as soon as I am able with Dr. Beaver.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528037512
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaver.
