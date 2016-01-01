See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Richard Beck, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Beck, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Beck works at Dept of Radiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Radiology
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 831-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Richard Beck, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376522409
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pa Hospital Uphs
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology
