Dr. Richard Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Beck, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 831-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Beck, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
