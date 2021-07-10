See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Richard Becker, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Becker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste 374, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 223-5483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism

Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 10, 2021
    Hi my name is Margie Coil. I am looking for the Doctor that save my life with my child. He help alot of pregnancy women that have hard time during pregnancy. Can you please check if I'm in your data base and I know its Dr. Becker please let me know if I am in your data base and if this is the same Dr. I seen 8 to 7 years ago.
    Margie. Coil — Jul 10, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306985676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

