Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD

Neurology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Bedlack Jr works at Duke Neurology And Pain Mgmt in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bedlack Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke University Hospital
    932 Morreene Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 668-2839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2018
    How anyone could leave anything less than 5 stars for Dr Bedlack and the entire Duke ALS Clinic is beyond me. He is one of the world’s foremost experts on ALS and motor neuron disease, his bedside manner is as good as you could ask for, his clinicians and staff are experts, the office is both caring and efficient and without him and his staff I feel positive I would be in a wheelchair or at least using a walker full time. Absolute experts from speech, occupational and physical therapy to MDs
    Jeff Tayloe in Wilmington, NC — Mar 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD
    About Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851489363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut
    Medical Education

