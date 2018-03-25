Overview of Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Bedlack Jr works at Duke Neurology And Pain Mgmt in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.