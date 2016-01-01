See All Plastic Surgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Richard Beil, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Beil, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Beil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Beil works at Center for Plastic Surgery Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor, Reichert Health Area
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-2323
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
BodyTite
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
BodyTite

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Beil?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Beil, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Beil, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beil to family and friends

Dr. Beil's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Beil

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Beil, MD.

About Dr. Richard Beil, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104845742
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Michigan Health System
Residency
Internship
  • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|Suny Upstate Med Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Beil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beil works at Center for Plastic Surgery Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Dr. Beil’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Beil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Beil, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.