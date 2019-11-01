See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Omaha, NE
Dr. Richard Belatti, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Belatti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital, Orthonebraska Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Belatti works at Medical Pain Center, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Pain Center, PC
    7837 Chicago Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-6226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Midwest Surgical Hospital
  • Orthonebraska Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Belatti was exceptional! I am a retired RN. I am in tuned to how physicians communicate, listen and explain, my particular situation. He was very confident in how to treat my situation. He made me feel extremely comfortable with OUR decision! My procedure was done at Midwest Surgical Hospital. That hospital is awesome, along with conveniently located physicians offices and treatment rooms nearby! Overall the staff is amazing from checking in to discharge! I rate this greater than 5 star. I would recommend to all my family and friends! No exceptions! We are so Blessed to have these Docs and facilities so close to Blair!
    SharalynnJoslin in Blair, NE — Nov 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Richard Belatti, MD
    About Dr. Richard Belatti, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699721076
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clin/Grad School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Grad Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Belatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belatti works at Medical Pain Center, PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Belatti’s profile.

    Dr. Belatti has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belatti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belatti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

