Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM
Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Bellacosa works at
Dr. Bellacosa's Office Locations
San Antonio Podiatry Associates PC8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0279
One Medical Park14615 San Pedro Ave Ste 160, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-1871
NorthWest3303 Rogers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 692-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday was my first appointment w/ Dr. Bellacosa. He explained everything about my toe and both my hills. He is a people person. Very personable and is very patient. HIs staff is outstanding, office very clean. Everyone front desk to the nurse and Dr. were all very kind. I recommend him and his staff to anyone.
About Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700802576
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Wilkes University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellacosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellacosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellacosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellacosa has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellacosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellacosa speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellacosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellacosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellacosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellacosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.