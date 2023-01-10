Overview

Dr. Richard Bellinger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Bellinger works at Texas Health Family Care in Rockwall, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.