Dr. Richard Benavides, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Benavides, MD
Dr. Richard Benavides, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Benavides works at
Dr. Benavides' Office Locations
Jacksonville Surgical Associates Llp7920 Belt Line Rd Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75254 Directions (972) 331-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I knew Dr. Benavides when he did his residency at Scott & White in Temple. He was always well liked and a very caring doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Benavides, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497893754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
