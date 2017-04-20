Overview of Dr. Richard Benavides, MD

Dr. Richard Benavides, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Benavides works at Jacksonville Surgical Associates Llp in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.