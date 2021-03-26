See All Plastic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Bene Jr works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bene Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 380-6953
  2. 2
    Monarch Plastic Surgery P A
    4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 380-6990
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922059914
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bene Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bene Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bene Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bene Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bene Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bene Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bene Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

