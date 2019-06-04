Overview

Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Bennett Surgery Center in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.