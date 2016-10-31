Overview of Dr. Richard Bennett, MD

Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Sparrow Medical Group Urology in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.