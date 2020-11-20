Dr. Richard Berardi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Berardi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 219-6940Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Passaic County Sheriff's Department11 MARSHALL ST, Paterson, NJ 07501 Directions (973) 881-4623
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I knew that my primary doctor at the Summit Medical Group was going to retire in June of this year (2020). In early January I had a bad cold and set up an appointment at the patient portal with Dr. Berardi. Dr. Berardi was incredible. Not only did he show great concern for my health, but he was also very easy to speak with at this appointment. I never felt rushed, and he asked if I had any other questions. The Summit Medical Group is a very large practice and when I received a letter from my primary doctor who was retiring, he recommended any doctor at the practice but specifically named three doctors that he himself would be comfortable going to, Dr. Berardi was one of those doctors. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245244987
- American College of Physicians
- Overlook Hosp-Columbia P&S
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Dr. Berardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.