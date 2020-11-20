Overview of Dr. Richard Berardi, DO

Dr. Richard Berardi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Berardi works at Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.