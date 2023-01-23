Dr. Richard Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 697-0073Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Key Largo100460 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (877) 637-9109
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr Berger was sitting in my room explaining and observing and reassuring me thru my Cardiac Ablation procedures. His warm reassuring attendance was unexpected but much appreciated. Mount Sinai should name the Cardiac Unit “ Berger “
About Dr. Richard Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548268824
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.