Dr. Richard Berkman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Berkman, MD
Dr. Richard Berkman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Berkman works at
Dr. Berkman's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Spine Center (one Hundred Oaks)719 Thompson Ln Ste 23108, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 875-5100
Clarksville980 Professional Park Dr Ste E, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 986-1256
Center for Neurological Treatment301 Quecreek Cir, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 986-1256
Neurosurgical Associates2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-1256
Sumner Medical Group300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 986-1256
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richard Berkman is the 5 star neurosurgeon that Nashville has ever seen. He's so involved in making you completely understand what your diagnosis and treatment is. He is always patient/doctor attached. He stays in contact with you and is always present in your follow-up apps. He doesn't ghost you like others (Logan) does. I have been his patient since 1999. He has never disappointed me in his professional life and again I can't say enough how he stays present in every aspect from day one to current surgeries.
About Dr. Richard Berkman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkman has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.
