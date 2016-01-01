Overview of Dr. Richard Berkun, DPM

Dr. Richard Berkun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berkun works at Cortez Foot and Ankle Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Parrish, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.