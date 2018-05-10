Dr. Scott Bermudez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bermudez, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington1203 S Tyler St Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2234Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Most wonderful doctor I've ever met or had the pleasure of receiving treatment from. He is a fantastic listener, genuinely caring, & wonderfully brilliant. He spent a full hour with my family member & me each time we saw him. He was concerned about my loved one's entire well-being: physical & emotional; as well as, how treatment was affecting entire family. As a registered nurse & family member of several cancer patients, I highly recommend Dr. Bermudez for cancer treatment
