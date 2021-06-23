Overview of Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD

Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.