Dr. Richard Berri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Berri, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Berri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Berri works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Specialists19229 Mack Ave Ste 23, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 647-3252
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berri?
I had kidney cancer that had metastasised to my liver, seven years ago. The cancer was dormant for that length of time. Dr. Berri removes 1/8 of my liver and the cancer is gone and the liver is growing back. I consider myself very fortunate to have been referred to Dr Berri.
About Dr. Richard Berri, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568649978
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- St John Hosp & Med Ctr
- Wayne State Univ Som
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berri accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berri works at
Dr. Berri has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Berri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.