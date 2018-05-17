Overview

Dr. Richard Berri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Berri works at Surgical Oncology Specialists in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.